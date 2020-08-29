Covid-19: All you need to know about new flight rules

The Ministry of Civil Aviation released a set of guidelines on Thursday for domestic flight travel, which allows airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages onboard; and passengers who refuse to wear a face mask will be put on the no-fly list.

Meal Service:

Airlines have been allowed to service meals to passengers, provided they are pre-packed products. This will be available based on the policy of the airlines and the duration of the flight.

Disposable tray set-ups, plates and cutlery will be used to prevent the spread of the infection.

The disposable trays and cutlery will not be resused, and rotables will be cleaned and disinfected before the next use.

Packaged beverages will be served to passengers and tea, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided in disposable containers or glasses. Refilling service has been stopped.

The crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves when serving meals or beverages.

In-flight entertainment:

All in-flight entertainment services will be cleaned and disinfected before the passengers have boarded the plane.

Disposable earphones or cleaned and disinfected headphones will be provided to passengers.

All passenger touchpoints will be cleaned and disinfected after the flight to ensure there is no transmission.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also stated that any passenger who refuses to wear a mask while travelling could be put on the no-fly list.