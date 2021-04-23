Covid-19: As India gasps for oxygen, warning signals since April last year

India's condition in the coronavirus pandemic remains critical as a shortage of oxygen continues to choke health systems across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with CMs of 10 states today over the Covid-19 situation and the oxygen supply issue. The Supreme Court has also asked for a 'national plan' from the government to manage Covid-19 vaccination and ensure medicines and oxygen to people.

Even as red flags keep popping up and India continues to report record daily cases, reports suggest that warning signs were seen in April and in November on the dire situation of oxygen.

The Centre had set up 11 Empowered Groups of Officers in the first week of the national lockdown to manage the Covid-19 response. These groups, in their meeting on April 1 last year, had flagged the oxygen shortage issue, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to minutes of the meeting reviewed by the publication, the meeting discussed, "In the coming days India could face a shortage of oxygen supplies. To address this, CII will coordinate with Indian Gas Association and mitigate the lack of oxygen supply."

This meeting was reportedly headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and was attended by India’s Principal Scientific Adviser K. Vijay Raghavan, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; NDMA member Kamal Kishore; and officials from various wings of the government including the Prime Minister’s Office.

An official in the meeting told IE that as a response to the shortage flagged, it was decided that "DPIIT will look into the issue of Oxygen Supply".

Apart from this group, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health had also flagged the issue of availability and 'affordability' of oxygen, asking the government to ensure supply in hospitals.

DH could not independently verify this report. IE also said that it could reach the DPIIT and CII on the issue.

In a report titled 'The Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and Its Management' submitted to Rajya Sabha in November 2020, says that the Secretary, Department of Health had informed the parliamentary committee that the use of non-invasive oxygen in Covid treatment was showing good results.

"He (Health Secretary) also submitted that during pre-Covid days, the consumption of medical oxygen was almost 1,000 metric tons per day and the rest of the 6,000 metric tons of oxygen was being used in the industry. Therefore, there is a strong need to ensure that the oxygen inventory is in place and oxygen prices are controlled," the report stated.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.