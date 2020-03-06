COVID 19: Avoid large gatherings on campus, UGC directive

In the wake of coronavirus cases in the country, the university grants commission (UGC) has directed all higher education institutions to avoid any large gatherings on campus and ensure that any student or staff member showing signs and symptoms of infection is tested “immediately”.

In line with the advisory issued by the Union government, the higher education regulator has also directed all universities and colleges to remain vigilant of suspected cases of novel coronavirus and take immediate measures to check its spread.

“Faculty members should be alert towards any student with signs and symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and should immediately have the student tested. Untill advised by the treating doctor, the student should not join the campus,” the UGC secretary Rajnish Jain stressed in a communication to the higher education institutions.

Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with persons with with travel history to such countries in last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days, he added.

The regulator directed all universities and colleges to ensure availability of soap and water in the rest rooms “at all times,” stressing that the students, faculty members and other staff should be advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Foot operated pedal bins line with plastic bag should be provided in each classroom and rest room,” the regulator said.

In hostels, health status of the students as well as that of other ancillary staff should be monitored “on a regular basis”

“In case, there are suspected cases, the authorised local medical authority should be called for examination,” the commission added.

Urging the heads of institutions to ensure all preventive measures are taken to check the spread of the virus, the UGC secretary said that “a coordinated and collective” effort in mission mode was the need of the hour.

“Therefore, all universities and their affiliated colleges are requested to take necessary precautions and follow the advisory issued to help in prevention/reduction of the transmission of the virus,” he added.