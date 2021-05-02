Covid-19 crisis: 'What is the Centre doing?' Youth Congress workers supply oxygen cylinder to NZ High Commission after SOS tweet

Controversy erupted after Youth Congress workers supplied the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi with oxygen cylinders after the Commssion sent an SOS on Twitter, tagging the Youth Congress for help with a critically ill patient.

The tweet has since been deleted. However, Congress leaders, who took screenshots, posted them on social media and are seeking an explanation for the ruling party's "incompetence".

"Sad that a High Commission turns to the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot. @srinivasiyc will do it I am sure but where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre?," Tharoor tweeted.

Sad that a High Commission turns to the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot. @srinivasiyc will do it I am sure but where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre? @incIndia https://t.co/hPykwFqcOw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2021

Since the relevant tweet has been deleted here is the screenshot I took. #CovidCrisis pic.twitter.com/versQCng6U — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2021

The New Zealand High Commission later issued a clarification, saying they recahed out to every source they could, However, the BJP's "ineptness" to help at a time of crisis has caught several eyes.

We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC https://t.co/BzGwj0eKBQ pic.twitter.com/0UVM6GWS0r — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

After Philippines, New Zealand is now the second High Commission to appeal to the Opposition party for help.

#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi. @indembmanila pic.twitter.com/IkvcKAtdR3 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 1, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response to Jairam Ramesh has been making waves after he called the Youth Congress's response to the Philippines High Commission "cheap publicity".