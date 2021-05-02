What is Centre doing? Youth Cong gives oxygen to NZ HC

Covid-19 crisis: 'What is the Centre doing?' Youth Congress workers supply oxygen cylinder to NZ High Commission after SOS tweet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has been making waves after he called the Youth Congress's response 'cheap publicity'

DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 12:15 ist
Image Credit: Twitter/@srinivasiyc

Controversy erupted after Youth Congress workers supplied the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi with oxygen cylinders after the Commssion sent an SOS on Twitter, tagging the Youth Congress for help with a critically ill patient.

The tweet has since been deleted. However, Congress leaders, who took screenshots, posted them on social media and are seeking an explanation for the ruling party's "incompetence".

"Sad that a High Commission turns to the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot. @srinivasiyc will do it I am sure but where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre?," Tharoor tweeted.

 

 

The New Zealand High Commission later issued a clarification, saying they recahed out to every source they could, However, the BJP's "ineptness" to help at a time of crisis has caught several eyes.

After Philippines, New Zealand is now the second High Commission to appeal to the Opposition party for help.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response to Jairam Ramesh has been making waves after he called the Youth Congress's response to the Philippines High Commission "cheap publicity".

 

 

