COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 231 as 13 fresh fatalities reported

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 06 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 23:02 ist
Representative image/istock

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 231 as 13 patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, officials said.

Four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur and Swai Madhopur. Two patients who died here are of other states, they said.

The number of cases in the state climbed to 10,337 as 253 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 63 were reported in Bharatpur, 56 in Jodhpur, 36 in Jaipur, 15 in Swai Madhopur, 14 in Pali, 13 in Sikar, 10 in Churu, nine each in Karauli and Udaipur. 

 

Jaipur has reported the maximum of 2,188 cases and 106 deaths in the state followed by 1,762 cases and 21 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,605 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 6,942 patients have been discharged after treatment, officials said.

