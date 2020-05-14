COVID-19 effect: Rashtrapati Bhavan to go austere

Rashtrapati Bhavan will go austere this fiscal to aid the 'Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan' by saving 20% of its budget by deferring the purchase of Presidential Limousine used for ceremonial occasions, reduce spending on state banquets and At-Home functions besides cutting down domestic tours and programmes.

President Ram Nath Kovind has already contributed one month's salary to PM-CARES in March and has decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year.

The new austerity measures decided by the President are aimed at supporting the 'Self Reliant India Movement' through the greater flow of resources towards COVID-19 relief measures, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said. The President's House aims to save 20% of its budget in the current financial year.

As part of the austerity drive, Kovind has given directions to defer the purchase of the Presidential Limousine, which is to be used for ceremonial occasions. The existing resources of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the government will be shared and used for such occasions.

The state banquets thrown in respect of visiting dignitaries and at-home ceremonies will show less pomp and splendour as the Rashtrapati Bhavan has now decided to keep the guest list smaller to maintain social distance and reduce food menu to an extent possible. Flowers and other items used for decoration during such functions will also be reduced.

The President's domestic tours and programmes will also be curtailed to minimise the expenditure while he would largely rely on technology to reach out to people.

No new capital works will be taken up in 2020-21 while only ongoing works will be completed. Repair and maintenance work will be minimised to only ensure the proper upkeep of assets.

Using technology, the Rashtrapati Bhavan also aims a substantial reduction in the use of office consumables, including the use of paper to avoid wastage and make the office eco-friendly. Efforts will be made to save energy and fuel by rationalising their usage.

"It will be ensured that such austerity measures would have no adverse impact on the support given to outsourced/contractual workers. Other activities taken up by the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the welfare of poor people will not be affected either," the statement said.

The President has given instructions to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to set an example by economising the expenditure, making optimal usage of resources, and dovetailing the saved money to combat COVID-19 and mitigate the people’s economic plight, the communique said.

“In the President’s estimation, this will be a small but significant contribution to realise the government’s vision of making India self-reliant and energise the nation to take up the challenge to fight the pandemic and continue our journey for development and prosperity simultaneously," it added.