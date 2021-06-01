Covid-19: Eli Lilly gets nod for emergency use in India for antibody drug combination

India approves Eli Lilly Covid drug for emergency use

  • Jun 01 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 12:35 ist
Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, bolstering the country's arsenal of medicines to tackle a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

A combination of the US drugmaker's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab has been given approval for restricted use in emergency situations in hospital settings in adults, the company's Indian unit said in an emailed statement.

Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection.

The company said it is in talks with the government and regulatory authorities to donate the drugs to help speed up access and provide more treatment options for Covid-19.

A similar antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche in May received emergency use approval in India.

Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib in combination with remdesivir has already received restricted emergency use approval in India for the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 adult patients requiring supplemental oxygen.

