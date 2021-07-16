Gujarat extends night curfew till August 1 in 8 cities

Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew till August 1 in 8 cities

An official said non-AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:08 ist
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Credit: PTI Photo

Coronavirus-induced night curfew was on Friday extended in eight cities in Gujarat for 12 more days, while water parks and swimming pools were allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity from July 20 provided their staff receive at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination by July 31, an official said.

A curfew between 10 pm and 6 am, which was in force till July 20 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh, has now been extended till the morning of August 1, a state government release said.

"Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by July 31," it said.

An official said non-AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity and AC buses at 75 per cent capacity from July 20, and it will be mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A release also said hotels, resorts-restaurants and water parks in the state have been exempted from fixed electricity charges for a period of one year as per an announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 7, and such entities will have to pay only for actual consumption.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 