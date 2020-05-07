COVID-19: IIM-Shillong turns in to Corona care centre in Meghalaya

The premier Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong has been turned into one of the Corona care centres in Meghalaya as the Northeastern state gears up for quarantine of those coming back from rest of the country.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma opened the centre on Thursday, where 250 people requiring institutional care could be housed.

"In this new corona care centre, 250 persons of category A and B (mild) of COVID-19 (if we report any) will be housed for necessary care and medical support. Due to the support by IIM authorities, we managed to renovate it as per our requirement to take care of the COVID-19 patients. At least 70 support staffs belonging to different departments have been engaged to provide all necessary support and care," Sangma said.

The hostel rooms have been refurbished to house the positive persons in separate beds. One floor has been kept for the doctors, nurses, support staff and other officials while the patients will be kept in separate floors.

A police unit has also been stationed for 24 hours duty at the Corona Care Centre, said a statement.

Set up in 2007, IIM Shillong offers post-graduate, doctoral and executive programmes in management in education and management development programmes. It is the seventh IIM in the country.

Meghalaya has reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases so far. One of them died and 10 others have been discharged after recovery. But the state fears that the number could go up after those living in rest of the country returns after the relaxation of the lockdown norms or withdrawal of the lockdown.