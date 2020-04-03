COVID-19: MHA contributes Rs 205 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on his official Twitter handle that he has "gratitude" for all the employees and staffers of his ministry. PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs has contributed Rs 205 crore, drawn from one day's salary of staffers under its command, to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A spokesperson of the ministry said the fund has been collected from the Central Armed Police Forces (Rs 116 crore) and staffers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, central police organisations and those from six union territories without legislatures totalling Rs 89 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on his official Twitter handle that he has "gratitude" for all the employees and staffers of his ministry who responded to the PM's "clarion call" to contribute generously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the MHA's effort.

"An outstanding gesture by Team MHA," he tweeted.

"They work round the clock to protect us and are also contributing to protecting the nation from COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona," Modi said.

The Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was recently announced by him.

