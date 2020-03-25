COVID-19: Pawar, family use lockdown time to play chess

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 15:59 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar with daughter and MP Supriya Sule. (Credit: PTI)

NCP president Sharad Pawar's moves on the political chessboard are hard to beat, but the veteran politician is a good player on the actual chess board as well.

With the 21-day national lockdown beginning on Wednesday, his daughter Supriya Sule posted a video on Instagram showing here father engrossed in a game of chess with her and her daughter Revati.

 

Supriya, NCP MP from Baramati, said it is never easy to play chess with her father.

"He defeated me and my daughter within a few minutes. We are reading books, spending time with family. You too stay at home and be safe," she told her Instagram followers. 

Sharad Pawar
Supriya Sule
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Lockdown
