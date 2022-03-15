Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group starts March 16: 10 things to know

As schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases, coronavirus vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years is set to begin on March 16. Along with this, all those aged 60 years and above will now be eligible to get precaution doses.

"If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

Here is all you need to know about the campaign:

* Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad will be administered to the 12-14 age group.

* Those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010, i.e., those who are already above 12 years of age will be eligible for the vaccine.

* Two doses of Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the age group at an interval of 28 days. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to eligible children four weeks after they have taken the first jab.

* The registration can be done through the following modes -- self-registration through an existing account on Co-WIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

* The registration process is the same as for adults. You can log on to cowin.gov.in and register using an Aadhaar card or any other document to verify the age of the child and then book a slot according to your convenience.

* According to the guidelines, as of March 1, 2021, there are as many as 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

* Biological E Ltd has supplied five crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states.

* Starting March 16, the condition of comorbidity will also be lifted for those aged 60 years and above for receiving the booster or precaution dose. Senior citizens who have completed the nine-month or 39 week period after their second dose are eligible to take the third dose of the vaccine. The guidelines said the vaccination of precaution dose should be with the same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done.

* All beneficiaries born in 2010 or earlier -- those who have already attained the age of 12 years -- will be able to register on Co-WIN. All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free Covid-19 vaccination at government Covid centres.

* Corbevax is India's third indigenous Covid-19 vaccine after Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine.

