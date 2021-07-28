Coronavirus News Live: Olympics organisers report 16 new Games-related cases

The Health Ministry refuted reports of India not meeting its July vaccination target, saying it will do so. Darjeeling reported 5 cases of the Delta variant, which is widely believed to be the cause of the devastating second wave earlier this year. Follow DH for live updates.
Olympics organisers report 16 new Games-related Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Sydney locked down for another month as Covid-19 cases rise
Australia's New South Wales state authorities on Wednesday extended a Covid-19 lockdown in state capital Sydney for another month after weeks-long curbs failed to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.
Lockdown rules were due to end on Friday but restrictions will now run until Aug 28, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
A total of 177 new locally acquired cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 172 a day earlier. - Reuters.
WHO has commenced review process for emergency use listing of Covaxin: Govt
All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted to WHO by Bharat Biotech for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin as of July 9 and the review process by the agency has commenced, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
14.5 million jobs were lost in Q1 of 2020-21: Govt
Tourism economy fell by nearly 43 per cent and an estimated 14.5 million jobs were lost in the first quarter of 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown decimated the sector which directly employed 34.8 million people in the country the year before, according to details provided by the government in Parliament.
WTO fails anew to agree Covid jab IP waiver proposal
World Trade Organization countries failed anew Tuesday to agree a proposal to suspend intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines in order to boost production and fill a void in poor nations.
Two Covid cases of UK strain and five cases of Delta strain have been reported in Darjeeling district. One (Delta strain) case in Kalimpong: Dr. Sandip Sengupta, Dean of Student Affairs, North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri - ANI