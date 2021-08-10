Coronavirus News Live: Maharashtra plans to relax Covid curbs further, says an official

India reported 35,499 new Covid cases and 447 deaths on Monday, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the country's total Covid cases reached 31.97 million and the total death toll touched 428,309. The government said that over 51 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in India so far. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Delta Covid-19 variant pushes US cases, hospitalisations to 6-month high
Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.
Congress steps up attack on 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account
From flash protest march to Parliament to Youth Congress' protest outside the Twitter office in Delhi, Congress on Monday raked up the issue of alleged "temporary suspension" of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account to accuse the government of trying to silence the Opposition voice against the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in the national capital.
Maharashtra govt planning more relaxations in Covid-19 curbs: Official
Maharashtra Covid task force on Monday discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in Covid-19 curbs while observing precautions, an official said, adding the government is identifying new areas and preparing guidelines.
Doctors to visit every house in Bengaluru to screen people for Covid-19
To detect Covid-19 cases, the city civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - would launch a programme involving doctors making door-to-door visits, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.
