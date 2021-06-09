Coronavirus News Live: Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J Covid vaccine

India reported less than a lakh daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, after a gap of 63 days, even as fatalities remained high. After PM Narendra Modi announced a price cap on service charges for Covid-19 vaccines at private hospitals on Monday, manufacturers revised prices of the jabs. As the second wave of Covid-19 recedes, states are beginning phased unlocking. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid curbs in Australia's Melbourne to ease after low cases
Melbourne will exit a Covid-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, authorities said on Wednesday, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain.
Residents will have more freedom to step outside their homes but must stay within 25 kilometres (15 miles) and there will be a total ban on house gatherings, Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne. (Reuters)
Microsoft to sell some products through experience stores
Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1.
Microsoft, which shut its retail stores last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been using its experience centers to mainly host business customers.
Last month, Google-parent Alphabet Inc said it was opening its first physical retail store in New York City this summer. (PTI)
Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay -government
Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90 per centeffective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.
The shot reduced deaths by 95 per cent and intensive care admissions by 92 per cent, and also showed 61 per cent efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said. (Reuters)
Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J Covid vaccine: Minister
Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday.
Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J's Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still requires authorization by the USFood and Drug Administration. (Reuters)