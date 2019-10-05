CPWD sets up planning and design centres across country

The Central Public Works Department has set up dedicated planning and design centres across the country, an official said on Saturday.

The move intends to cater to the need of design requirements of the regional units of the Centre's prime construction agency, the CPWD official said.

"Planning and designs centres have been set up as part of restructuring CPWD which has around 8,000 engineers," the official said.

He said the regional planning and design centres have been set up under Chief Architect, (Planning and Design) - I.

"These centres will look after the design work of not only a particular project region, but also of the areas under the jurisdictions of concerned regional Additional Director Generals (ADGs)," the official said.

CPWD is the central government's largest construction agency which carries out several development projects.

Besides erecting fences on the country's international borders, the agency also carries out projects in foreign countries which have "friendship programmes" with India.