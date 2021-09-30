CSC denies writing letter to PMO to buy stake in BBNL

CSC denies writing letter to PMO offering to buy stake in BBNL

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 23:19 ist
CSC is a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Credit: PTI Photo

The Common Services Centres (CSC) has denied writing any letter to either the Prime Minister Office (PMO) or the Department of Telecom offering to buy a stake in BBNL

"We have not submitted any proposal to the government to buy stake in BBNL. It is factually incorrect....we deny it," an official statement from the CSC said.

CSC is a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"CSC SPV has not submitted any proposal either to the Ministry of Telecom or the PMO as mentioned in a media report for purchase of stake in the BBNL," it added.

"CSC, which has a network of around 4 lakh VLEs mainly serving in rural India, has been providing various government services to the masses and maintenance of BharatNet rural broadband is one of them. We are working in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India with a robust broadband network," it added.

India News
BBNL
CSC

