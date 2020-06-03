Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibaug, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in next 3 hours

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibaug

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibaug

  Jun 03 2020
Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The landfall process started at around 12.30 pm.

It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai. “The right side of the wall cloud passes through the coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour, it added. 

