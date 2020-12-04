DDC polls candidate shot at by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Suspected militants shot at and injured a candidate contesting district development council (DDC) polls in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Police said unknown gunmen fired upon Anees-ul-Islam of J&K Apni Party in remote Sagam area of Kokernag in Anantnag, 80 km from here, on Friday noon. Anees, contesting DDC election from the area, received a bullet wound in the arm and was shifted to a hospital immediately, police added.

Apni Party, which is believed to be a proxy of the BJP, is led by Altaf Bukhari, the former Finance Minister of J&K, who quit PDP to form the new party. Immediately after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers, reports said.

The first-ever DDC polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases from November 28 to December 19. In the first phase of polling held on 28 November, 51.76% voting was recorded, while in the second phase held on 1 December, 48.62% polling was recorded. The polling for the third phase is underway.

Security has already been beefed up across J&K as militant threats loom large over the DDC elections. Strict vigil is being maintained along the Line of Control and the International Border. Security has also been tightened in the interior areas of J&K.

The DDC polls mark the Centre’s first attempt at restoring democratic processes in the region, following the revocation of its special status and bifurcation in August 2019. In the absence of an elected government in the UT, these Councils are set to become a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K has been under the central rule since June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the alliance government with the PDP.