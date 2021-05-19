Deaths due to Covid increasing, vaccines reducing, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to Covid-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.
He also shared graphs showing a decline in Covid-19 vaccinations and the rise in number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.
SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.
वैक्सीन कम होती जा रही हैं और कोविड मृत्यु बढ़ती जा रही हैं।
केंद्र सरकार की नीति-
ध्यान भटकाओ,
झूठ फैलाओ,
शोर मचाकर तथ्य छुपाओ। pic.twitter.com/aIJwvMYBTW
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2021
India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe