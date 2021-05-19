Covid-19 deaths increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul

Deaths due to Covid increasing, vaccines reducing, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 19:34 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to Covid-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.

He also shared graphs showing a decline in Covid-19 vaccinations and the rise in number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.

"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

