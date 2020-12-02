December to be celebrated as 'Gaurav Maah': Rajnath

December to be celebrated as 'Gaurav Maah': Rajnath Singh on Armed Forces Flag Day

India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour soldiers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:00 ist
Kendriya Sainik Board officials meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Centre, states and union territories will celebrate the current month of December as "Gaurav Maah” (pride month) to honour the contributions of the armed forces and their veterans to the nation.

On the eve of the Armed Forces Flag Day, Singh also appealed to people to contribute to a fund for the rehabilitation and welfare of next of kin of the soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty, or were rendered disabled.

"The entire month of December will be celebrated by the Centre, states and union territories through the Sainik Board as Gaurav Maah," Singh said.

Also read: Neglect of Armed Forces is not good for the nation

The Kendriya Sainik Board is the apex body of the government that formulates policies for rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.   

India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour those soldiers who valiantly fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

The government had constituted the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community. There are more than 32 lakh ESM and around 60,000 are added every year due to superannuation.

Urging people to contribute to the AFFDF, he said it was the responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers who have always been fighting valiantly to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

"In the process sometimes, they have even laid down their lives, leaving behind their families or being rendered disabled. The rehabilitation and welfare of our ex-servicemen, the next of kin of our martyrs and our disabled soldiers is the responsibility of all citizens,” he said.

“The Flag Day provides us an opportunity to fulfil this responsibility by contributing to the AFFD fund,” he added.

Noting that over Rs 47 crore was raised during 2019-20 through voluntary contributions, Singh hoped that people will show the same spirit this year too. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Armed Forces
Indian Army

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 