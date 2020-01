Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rises to 2.59 per cent in December from 0.58 per cent in November.

Government of India: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.59% (provisional) for the month of December, 2019 (over December,2018) as compared to 0.58% (provisional) for the previous month. pic.twitter.com/Dx5xQB3WtB

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020