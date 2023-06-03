Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha: Prez Murmu

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 05:55 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: IASN Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

Also Read| 207 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

 

 

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
Train collision
Droupadi Murmu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 