Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches indigenously developed BEL Devices

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two electronics systems designed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which the company said were indigenously developed for use in various strategic applications.



The launch of the Linear Variable Differential Transducer (LVDT) and the 1kW Transmitter Aerial Switching Rack were done remotely via video conferencing, as part of the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Linear Variable Differential Transducer (LVDT) is a Motion Sensing and Feedback Control device, which has been developed primarily for supply to DRDO labs Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI). Due to its high accuracy of functional parameters, LVDT finds applications in Aerospace, Missiles, Solar, Aircraft Engines, Wind energy and Naval systems, and works in adverse climatic conditions, BEL said.

The company added that the LVDT has been designed and developed for customised retrofit requirement. The development of this product is a huge step for India towards self-reliance and is an import substitute saving the Country Foreign Exchange (FE) nearly Rs. 100 Crores over the next two to three years’ time.

The 1kW Transmitter Aerial Switching Rack (ASR) has been designed completely in-house by BEL, to be supplied as part of the Advanced Composite Communication System (ACCS) onboard Indian Naval ships. The configuration caters for switching four numbers of High Frequency (HF) Transmitters to four numbers of HF Antenna with Antenna Tuning Unit (ATU) in any combination. This enables users to switch any radio to any of the Antenna for redundancy. The system can be remotely controlled in the IP based Network.

The ASR could substitute imports of the HF Aerial switching Unit from the United States and is likely to bring in foreign exchange savings of about Rs 30 lakhs per unit.