Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022
