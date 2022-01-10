Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:46 ist
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.

More to follow...

