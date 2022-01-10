Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.

