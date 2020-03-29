Defiance, death, disaster lurk behind migrants on move

Defying the ‘Stay home, keep the virus away’ message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, migrant workers across the length and breadth of the country are on the move, unmindful of the huge risks it involves.

And it’s not that they do not have a reason. With no social security in most of those in the organised sector and lockdown in industrial units and shops, there are no jobs and wages. The government’s efforts to feed all the poor during lockdown is proving to be a drop in the ocean.

Some have personal reasons, like the youth from Muzaffarpur in Bihar who struggled on Ghaziabad-Delhi border to reach his hometown to participate in the last rites of his father.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed with folded hands to people to follow the mantra of "Jo jahan hai wahin rahe" (people should stick to the place where they are living) otherwise it will fail anti-corona drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the poor for hardships and made it clear there was no other option.

K Sujatha Rao, former secretary, Union Health Ministry told DH: "Lockdown has to be accompanied with aggressive testing of all at-risk cases and identify, treat, isolate and trace contacts to see they do not spread the infection. How devastating it will be will, therefore, depend on how effectively we are obeying social distancing and how quickly we can trace the virus and isolate it.”

Appeals and plain talk notwithstanding, the migrant movement continued. In Karnataka, 3,000 labourers have reached home from Maharashtra, battling all odds in the streets. In Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, a busload of passengers from Delhi reached on Saturday and was thermal scanned. UP government on Saturday pressed 1,000 buses into service to ply such migrant workers stranded outside their home-towns.

Far off in Kottayam in Kerala, thousands of migrant workers gathered, who wanted to go back to their native homes in West Bengal, Bihar, UP and Chhattisgarh.

Scores of migrant workers who wanted to go to Kanpur were seen negotiating the Yamuna river plane on Sunday Morning. "If there are no buses, we will go on foot,” one of them said. The river Yamuna is a border between Delhi and Kanpur. Cops had a tough time in Gurugram in Haryana convincing a group of moving migrants to stay put.

The stream of migrant workers walking on the national highway and city roads has led to another fatal problem—accident deaths. Nearly two dozen people trying to go home in other cities have died in road accidents in different states.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "thousands of poor people are forced to go on foot to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They are saying if not corona, they will die out of hunger." They asked why buses cannot be arranged to drop them home.

Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, however, said it is necessary to adhere to the guidelines of the lockdown. "We are dealing with an infectious disease and even a slight let-up could bring all our efforts to control Covid-19 to naught," he warned.

The political blame game has begun with the BJP accusing the AAP of triggering the migrants' movement and the Congress blaming both. However, for the migrant workers, it's a question of existence, as death and disaster lurk from behind as they are trapped far away from their homes, with no job and wages.