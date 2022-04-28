2 frontline workers' families get 1 crore each in Delhi

Delhi govt awards 1 crore each to families of two frontline workers who died of Covid

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 15:33 ist

The Delhi government on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of two frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died fighting it.

"Late Munish Devi died due to COVID-19 on duty. On the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, I met her family members today, gave them an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and assured them of all help in the future," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Jain also provided a financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh who succumbed to the viral disease while working at a hospital.

"The nation will forever be indebted to him for his services," he said.\R

In 2020, the Delhi government announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of all the frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died.

Several frontline workers, including healthcare workers and police personnel, have received financial assistance since the announcement. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid front line workers
Covid deaths
Delhi Government

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 