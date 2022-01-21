Delhi plans to lift weekend curfew, L-G's nod sought

Delhi govt plans to lift weekend curfew, L-G's nod sought

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 11:20 ist
The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, end odd even system for opening of shops and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, official sources said on Friday.

The proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent,  they said.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city, they said.

The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 