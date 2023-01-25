Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to families of 8 slain personnel

Delhi to give ₹1 cr ex-gratia to slain personnel's kin

The chief minister said that the government is with the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty

  Jan 25 2023, 20:43 ist
The families of eight police and armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will be given an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that the government is with the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Earlier, the system in our country was very bad. There was no one to look after the families of the martyrs. Since the time our government came to power, we decided that we will give Rs 1 crore to their families. In the last seven-eight years, we have assisted many such families and visited them. Today, we are announcing the names of eight martyrs, whose families will be given Rs 1 crore," he said during an online briefing.

The personnel include policemen, home guards, firemen, civil defence volunteers and military men.

