Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against exchange of Rs 2,000 notes without ID proof

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the validity of RBI's notification of May 19 and SBI's of May 20 allowing exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition or identity slips.

A bench of Chief Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The court had on May 23 reserved its order in the petition.

Also Read — Petrol pump employee in Delhi refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

During the hearing, senior advocate Parag Tripathi for the RBI had submitted that the exercise being undertaken is a part of the statutory process and it was not demonetisation.

Advocate Upadhyay, for his part, submitted that he was not challenging the decision to allow the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes but only that part of notification, which allowed people to do it without any identification, even though every household possessed Aadhaar cards and bank accounts.

In his plea, he contended the notifications are arbitrary, irrational and offend Articles 14 of the Constitution of India.

Upadhyay also sought a direction to the RBI and SBI to ensure that Rs 2,000 bank notes are deposited in respective bank accounts only so that no one could deposit the money in others' bank account and people having black money and disproportionate assets could be identified easily.

