Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for Covid

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for Covid

The minister was administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday last

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 14:20 ist
 Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Credit: Facebook/electkailashgahlot

 Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, and advised those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

The minister was administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday last. 

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions," Gahlot tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health minister Satyendar Jain were earlier infected with the virus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Kailash Gahlot
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 