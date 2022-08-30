Delhi News Live: Overnight protests continue at Delhi Assembly as AAP, BJP accuse each other of corruption

  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 08:39 ist
Track Delhi-related updates here.
  • 07:51

    Overnight protests continue at Delhi Assembly as AAP, BJP accuse each other of corruption

  • 07:49

    CBI will check my bank locker but not find anything: Sisodia

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on Tuesday and said the agency sleuths will not find anything in it.

  • 07:50

    Delhi L-G pressurized KVIC employees to exchange demonetised notes: AAP

    AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that L-G V K Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.

