Delhi News Live: Overnight protests continue at Delhi Assembly as AAP, BJP accuse each other of corruption

AAP vs BJP: Overnight protests continue at Delhi assembly
Overnight protests continue at Delhi Assembly as AAP, BJP accuse each other of corruption
CBI will check my bank locker but not find anything: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on Tuesday and said the agency sleuths will not find anything in it.
Delhi L-G pressurized KVIC employees to exchange demonetised notes: AAP
AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that L-G V K Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.
