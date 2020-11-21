Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima gets bail

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to student-activist Gulfisha Fatima

JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were earlier granted bail in the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 20:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to rioting in Jafrabad area in which one Aaman died due to gunshot injuries.

JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were earlier granted bail in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi riots
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Delhi court
bail

What's Brewing

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 