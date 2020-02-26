Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal condoles death of Intelligence Bureau staffer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the death of an IB staffer, whose body was found in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer, may have been killed in stone pelting, officials said.

His body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy, they said.

"Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering," the chief minister said in a tweet.

"Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon n work together to undo damage done to people n communities," he tweeted.