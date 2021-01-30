Delhi's minimum temperature rises to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday

The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, but is likely to dip again on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cold wave conditions had prevailed in Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

A cold wave is predicted on Sunday, too.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday and Thursday had settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains, the IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a "cold day" on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest this month.

On New Year's Day, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 15 years.