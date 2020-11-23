Delighted over Covid vaccine efficacy: Adar Poonawalla

Delighted over AstraZeneca Covid vaccine's efficacy: Adar Poonawalla

The vaccine has shown an average of 70 per cent efficacy in trials

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 23 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

Hours after the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca showed encouraging results, the Pune-headquartered Serum Institute of India (SII) said that it was delighted at the development.

“I am delighted to hear that, Covishield, a low-cost, logistically manageable and soon to be widely available, Covid-19 vaccine, will offer protection up to 90 % in one type of dosage regime and 62 % in the other dosage regime,” SII CEO and Owner Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

A few days ago, he had said: “Definition of a good vaccine – safe,  offers long-term protection against targetted disease, can be transported and stored at a manageable temperature and affordable to all of humanity.”

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said their jointly-developed vaccine against Covid-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 per cent" in trials.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

The results ranged between 62 and 90 per cent efficacy depending on the vaccine dosage.

With AFP inputs

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
AstraZeneca

What's Brewing

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 