Deve Gowda hails PM Modi for giving representation to women, SCs, STs in Union Cabinet

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 18:21 ist
H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM gave representation to the maximum number of women, SC and ST MPs in his cabinet.

 I appreciate Modi for making the maximum number of women, SC and ST as ministers in his cabinet. It is a bold step,” Deve Gowda told reporters here.

“I don’t know what was the intention of Modi giving maximum representation to socially and economically backward class whether to maintain social justice or eyeing on upcoming elections. But I appreciate his decision,” Gowda said, adding that for the first time 12 women and 8 SC and 12 ST leaders became ministers in the Union cabinet.

“When I was the Prime Minister, I also tried to give maximum representation to socially and economically backward class communities in the cabinet, “ he said.

Expressing unhappiness over washing out of the entire Monsoon Session of Parliament without transacting much business, Gowda said the government and opposition parties should sit and resolve the issues.

Also Read | Modi took radical steps to bring OBC Bill: Deve Gowda

“I hope in the coming Parliament session it will run normally without any disruptions,” he said.

Gowda, during a debate on the OBC bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, also hailed the Prime Minister saying it was a radical step to bring such an important bill.

The Parliament passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, which aimed at restoring the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists.

On Karnataka politics, Gowda said he would not comment on the internal affairs of the BJP, but said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be able to resolve any crises in the government.

“We as one of the Opposition parties in Karnataka will not give trouble to the Government. I suggested to the CM to run the government smoothly taking the advice of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,” he said.

