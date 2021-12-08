DH DECIPHERS | AFSPA: Why is it controversial and why hasn't it been repealed yet?

The killing of 13 civilians by security forces in Nagaland on December 4 has reignited the debate about the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and renewed the demand for repealing it. Although the union government has regretted the killings and called them "a case of mistaken identity", critics say it's time to withdraw the sweeping powers that the armed forces have under this "draconian" law. Here's a closer look at how the AFSPA came about, its controversial provisions and why the government hasn't repealed it yet:

What is the AFSPA?

The AFSPA was enacted on September 11, 1958, to help the armed forces contain insurgencies in the Naga Hills of the then undivided state of Assam as well as in the union territory of Manipur. The territorial scope of the law was subsequently extended to other northeastern states. Presently, it remains in force across Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur (barring the Imphal municipal area) as well as in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and two police station areas in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Naga talks: Why are they stuck and how will civilian killings impact them?

An almost identical law — the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act — was enacted in September 1990. The Armed Forces (Punjab and Chandigarh) Special Powers Act, enacted in 1983 to deal with the Khalistani separatist movement, was withdrawn in 1997.

What special powers do the armed forces have under the AFSPA?

Section 3 of the AFSPA empowers the governor of a state or the administrator of a union territory or the union government to declare the state or the union territory fully or partially a disturbed area.

Section 4 gives sweeping powers to any commissioned officer, warrant officer, non-commissioned officer or any other person of an equivalent rank in the armed forces deployed in a disturbed area to fire upon or otherwise use force, even to the extent of causing death, against any person violating the law if the officer thinks it is necessary for the maintenance of public order. The officer can also prohibit the assembly of five or more people or the carrying of weapons. She or he can arrest, without a warrant, any person who has committed a cognisable offence or against whom a reasonable suspicion exists that she or he has committed or is about to commit a cognisable offence. The officer can also enter and search without a warrant any premises to make any such arrest.

Also Read | Army made no attempt to identify civilians before shooting, tried to 'hide' bodies: Report

How does the AFSPA shield the armed forces personnel?

Section 6 of the AFSPA, 1958, and Section 7 of the AF(J&K)SPA shield the armed forces personnel from prosecution, lawsuit or any other legal proceeding in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by the act except with the prior sanction of the union government.

Why do human rights activists demand its repeal?

Human rights organisations have been demanding the repeal of the AFSPA, alleging that the sweeping powers it gives the armed forces have resulted in a culture of impunity both in the northeastern states as well as in J&K where security personnel accused of arbitrary detention and torture as well as extrajudicial executions and fake encounters can hardly be brought to justice because the union government rarely gives nod to prosecute them.

The Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families' Association of Manipur has documented 1,528 alleged extrajudicial executions by the armed forces in that state between 1978 and 2010. Irom Chanu Sharmila highlighted the alleged abuse of the law with her 16-year-long "hunger strike".

Why hasn't the government repealed it yet?

While two government-appointed panels and a third constituted by the Supreme Court have called for repealing or repealing the law, the armed forces argue that their personnel need the protection of the AFSPA to deal with the insurgency in conflict zones. The government has been turning down demands for repealing the law, citing the armed forces' argument that security personnel deployed in counter-insurgency operations would be demoralised by a flurry of fake allegations and lawsuits if the law is repealed.

Check out the latest videos from DH: