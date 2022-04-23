DH Evening Brief | Defence forces want AFSPA removed, says Rajnath Singh; Two BA.2 Omicron cases in Bengaluru
DH Evening Brief | Defence forces want AFSPA removed, says Rajnath Singh; Two BA.2 Omicron cases in Bengaluru
updated: Apr 23 2022, 18:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Defence forces want complete removal of AFSPA from Northeast, J&K, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said all three wings of the defence forces are in favour of removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) 1958 from the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir but the controversial act is in place due to...
BA.2 variant found in Bengaluru, experts warn of fourth wave
Karnataka Health Department has stepped up measures to tackle the emerging situation in the state in the backdrop of detection of two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original strain, in Bengaluru.
In view of PM visit, Rana couple drops agitation plan at CM's home
In what appears to be a volte-face, the politically influential Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana called off their march to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and recite Hanuman chalisa on Saturday.
Sitharaman makes India's stand clear with US on Ukraine crisis
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war was predicated on the security challenges in its own neighbourhood and the US should understand that though it has a friend in India, that "friend can't be a weak friend (and) the friend should be not weakened".
PM Modi to receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award instituted in the memory of the Nightingale of India who passed away earlier this year aged 92, during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday.
IPL 2022: Hardik's thinking cap is on, it has raised his game, says Gavaskar
Hardik Pandya has his "thinking cap on" this season, according to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who feels the Gujarat Titans skipper is batting with discipline and making good use of field restrictions, which has raised his game.
Reliance calls off Rs 24,713-cr deal with Future Group after secured creditors give a thumbs down
Reliance Industries on Saturday said its Rs 24,713-crore deal with the Future Group cannot go ahead as secured creditors of the latter have voted against it.
Read more
Singapore to return to pre-Covid lifestyle from Tuesday, says PM Lee
The large-scale easing of Covid-19 measures will bring Singapore lifestyle almost to a place where it was before the pandemic hit the country in 2020, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.
Read more
Tata Motors hikes prices to offset impact of rising input cost
Tata Motors on Saturday said it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.1 per cent with immediate effect.
Read more
