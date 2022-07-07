DH Evening Brief: Boris Johnson quits as UK PM; Vivo accused of massive tax evasion in India
updated: Jul 07 2022, 18:42 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Amid mass resignations, Boris Johnson steps down as UK PM
BorisJohnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government. Read more
Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid getting taxed in India, says ED
The ED on Thursday said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 per cent of its turnover, amounting toRs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here. Read more
Three labourers killed in landslide as rain hits Karnataka
Three rubber tappers were killed and one was injured after huge mounds of soil triggered by a landslide crashed on their shed in Mukkuda near Panjikallu late Wednesday. Read more
Nupur Sharma case and the trouble with TV debates
The Supreme Court has passed a somewhat landmark order about the peddling of religious hatred and strife across the country. Chiding suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma before rejecting her petition to have the FIRs filed against her clubbed into one, the highest court of the land has pointed out that not only was she "single-handedly" responsible for the chaos in the country that followed her hateful comments, but the TV channels that decided to hold court in their studios did a giant disservice to the country as well. Read more
Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians. Read more
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur in a hush-hush ceremony; See pics
Punjab Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his home in Chandigarh. His wedding was attended by Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, MP Raghav Chadha and his close family members. Here are some pictures from this hush-hush wedding ceremony. See pics
The Hindutva-secular consensus on limits to free speech
These are strange, somewhat difficult times. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to define secularism and freedom of expression in a new light as it believes both Nupur Sharma and Mohua Moitra have outraged the sentiments of people. Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress or Congress reaction is not much different, signalling the shaping of a political consensus in the country on the issue. Read more
'Quran a criminal book': FIR filed against Hindu activists for offensive remark in Karnataka
An FIR has been filed at the Kolar town police station for offensive remarks on Quran. Zameer Aamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar, has filed the complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Keshava Murthi and others. Read more
Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for mercenary spyware
Apple a strong advocate of user privacy is bringing a strong impregnable security feature 'Lockdown Mode' that is capable of blocking state-sponsored mercenary spyware on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Read more
Do not feel safe anywhere at this moment: Leena Manimekalai on 'Kaali' row
At the centre of a huge storm over her documentaryKaali, Leena Manimekalai on Thursday said she does not feel safe "anywhere at this moment". Read more
Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics
India's bean-to-bar chocolate movement has turned into a thriving, growing business with over 25 producers in the market; the number is expected to go up to 250 producers by 2026. With over 74 million diabetics living in the country*, homegrown chocolate makers have taken it upon themselves to make enjoying chocolates possible for everyone with sugar-free chocolate bars. Read more
