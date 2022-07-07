DH Evening Brief: Boris Johnson quits as UK PM; Vivo accused of massive tax evasion in India

Here are the top stories this evening.
    Amid mass resignations, Boris Johnson steps down as UK PM

    BorisJohnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government. Read more

    Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid getting taxed in India, says ED

    The ED on Thursday said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 per cent of its turnover, amounting toRs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here. Read more

    Three labourers killed in landslide as rain hits Karnataka

    Three rubber tappers were killed and one was injured after huge mounds of soil triggered by a landslide crashed on their shed in Mukkuda near Panjikallu late Wednesday. Read more

    Nupur Sharma case and the trouble with TV debates

    The Supreme Court has passed a somewhat landmark order about the peddling of religious hatred and strife across the country. Chiding suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma before rejecting her petition to have the FIRs filed against her clubbed into one, the highest court of the land has pointed out that not only was she "single-handedly" responsible for the chaos in the country that followed her hateful comments, but the TV channels that decided to hold court in their studios did a giant disservice to the country as well. Read more

    Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians. Read more

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Gurpreet Kaur in a hush-hush ceremony; See pics

    Punjab Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his home in Chandigarh. His wedding was attended by Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, MP Raghav Chadha and his close family members. Here are some pictures from this hush-hush wedding ceremony. See pics

    The Hindutva-secular consensus on limits to free speech

    These are strange, somewhat difficult times. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to define secularism and freedom of expression in a new light as it believes both Nupur Sharma and Mohua Moitra have outraged the sentiments of people. Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress or Congress reaction is not much different, signalling the shaping of a political consensus in the country on the issue. Read more

    'Quran a criminal book': FIR filed against Hindu activists for offensive remark in Karnataka

    An FIR has been filed at the Kolar town police station for offensive remarks on Quran. Zameer Aamad, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Kolar, has filed the complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Keshava Murthi and others. Read more

    Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for mercenary spyware

    Apple a strong advocate of user privacy is bringing a strong impregnable security feature 'Lockdown Mode' that is capable of blocking state-sponsored mercenary spyware on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Read more

    Do not feel safe anywhere at this moment: Leena Manimekalai on 'Kaali' row

    At the centre of a huge storm over her documentaryKaali, Leena Manimekalai on Thursday said she does not feel safe "anywhere at this moment". Read more

    Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

    India's bean-to-bar chocolate movement has turned into a thriving, growing business with over 25 producers in the market; the number is expected to go up to 250 producers by 2026. With over 74 million diabetics living in the country*, homegrown chocolate makers have taken it upon themselves to make enjoying chocolates possible for everyone with sugar-free chocolate bars. Read more