FIDE World Cup 2025 | Uzbekistan's Sindarov titled youngest winner

Sindarov, Yi and Andrey Esipenkoy finished in the respective order in this edition of the World Cup and have qualified to make their debut in the eight-player elite Candidates.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:08 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 16:08 IST
Sports NewsChessUzbekistanFIDE

