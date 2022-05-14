DH Evening Brief | India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect; Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns
DH Evening Brief | India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect; Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns
updated: May 14 2022, 16:37 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect
In the backdrop of spiralling prices, India has banned the export of wheat with immediate effect.
In a late Friday night notification, the ministry of commerce said the exports of the commodity will only be allowed on the basis of permission already granted to other countries to meet their food security needs.
Congress considering appointing 'anti-Sangh' workers to counter RSS
Congress is considering a proposal to appoint “anti-Sangh” pointsmen at block level across the country to counter RSS ‘pracharaks’ working at the local level and attract them to the party and politicise them, sources said on Friday.
'Good luck and goodbye Congress', says former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party
“Good luck and goodbye Congress”, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.
CBI books three persons in connection with alleged IPL match-fixing, betting; Pakistan angle being probed
The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches ''based on inputs'' from Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.
UAE's newly elected ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to Gulf safe haven
United Arab Emirates strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was formally elected president on Saturday, led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel and fought a rising tide of political Islam in the region.
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe invites Opposition leader to join hands to resolve economic crisis
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader to leave aside party politics and join hands with him to form a non-partisan government to resolve the burning issues and stabilise the country's economy, according to media reports on Saturday.
SRK's advice to Suhana Khan ahead of 'The Archies' debut: Be kind and giving as an actor
As Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sets out to make her acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'movie, the superstar shared the golden rule of the profession with his girl - "make as many smile as you can".
India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect
In the backdrop of spiralling prices, India has banned the export of wheat with immediate effect.
In a late Friday night notification, the ministry of commerce said the exports of the commodity will only be allowed on the basis of permission already granted to other countries to meet their food security needs.
Read more
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.
Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan.
Read more
Death toll from fire in west Delhi's Mundka rises to 27
The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on May 13 rose to 27.
Watch video here
Congress considering appointing 'anti-Sangh' workers to counter RSS
Congress is considering a proposal to appoint “anti-Sangh” pointsmen at block level across the country to counter RSS ‘pracharaks’ working at the local level and attract them to the party and politicise them, sources said on Friday.
Read more
'Good luck and goodbye Congress', says former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar as he quits party
“Good luck and goodbye Congress”, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.
Read more
CBI books three persons in connection with alleged IPL match-fixing, betting; Pakistan angle being probed
The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches ''based on inputs'' from Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.
Read more
UAE's newly elected ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to Gulf safe haven
United Arab Emirates strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was formally elected president on Saturday, led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel and fought a rising tide of political Islam in the region.
Read more
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe invites Opposition leader to join hands to resolve economic crisis
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader to leave aside party politics and join hands with him to form a non-partisan government to resolve the burning issues and stabilise the country's economy, according to media reports on Saturday.
Read more
Bezos spars with Biden on Twitter over taxing the wealthiest
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accused Joe Biden of "misdirection" on Twitter, as the US President tweeted that the wealthy corporations must "pay their fair share".
Read more
SRK's advice to Suhana Khan ahead of 'The Archies' debut: Be kind and giving as an actor
As Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sets out to make her acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'movie, the superstar shared the golden rule of the profession with his girl - "make as many smile as you can".
Read more
Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why
The future of forests is on a knife’s edge, with a tug of war between two very important forces
Read more