DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation eases to 6.71%, lowest since March; India calls for de-escalation in Taiwan issue

Johnson & Johnson to end sale of talc-based baby powder globally from 2023
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it ended US sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.
Bommai government to abide by High Court's ACB order, but no clarity on execution
A day after the Karnataka High Court dissolved the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government would “abide by the order” and pointed out that it was in line with the BJP’s 2018 election promise.
Kerala MLA Jaleel describes Jammu and Kashmir as India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Former Kerala Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir."
Modi still likely to win majority in 2024 after Nitish Kumar's exit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition is likely to win a smaller parliamentary majority in India’s next general election less than two years away, a new survey shows, but he remains by far the most popular choice to lead the country.
Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July, lowest since March
Retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July, mainly on account of moderation in food prices, government data showed on Friday.
Read more
Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions
In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.
India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Read more
Johnson & Johnson to end sale of talc-based baby powder globally from 2023
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it ended US sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.
Read more
Bommai government to abide by High Court's ACB order, but no clarity on execution
A day after the Karnataka High Court dissolved the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government would “abide by the order” and pointed out that it was in line with the BJP’s 2018 election promise.
Read more
Kerala MLA Jaleel describes Jammu and Kashmir as India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Former Kerala Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir."
Read more
Modi still likely to win majority in 2024 after Nitish Kumar's exit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition is likely to win a smaller parliamentary majority in India’s next general election less than two years away, a new survey shows, but he remains by far the most popular choice to lead the country.
Read more
Bihar governmentt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi Yadav
The Bihar government has decided to provide 'Z-plus' security to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an official said on Friday.
Reacting to this,senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi tweeted, “With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road.”
Read more