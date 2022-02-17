DH Evening Brief: February 17, 2022

Complaint lodged in Bihar court against Punjab CM Channi
A complaint was lodged in a court here on Thursday against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged "insulting" remark about "bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Read more
Modi takes on Congress over 'UP, Bihar bhaiya' remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress overPunjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's"UP, Bihar ke bhaiye" remark,saying Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Ravidas too were born outside Punjab. Read more
Hijab row limited to just 8 high schools, PU colleges in Karnataka: B C Nagesh
The hijab row persists only in eight high schools and pre-university colleges of the total 75,000, the Karnataka government said on Thursday, expressing confidence of resolving the issue. Read more
Russia claims troop pullback amid US' counter-claims
Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the Ukrainian border even as Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. Read more
Flag row: Congress leaders to sleep in Karnataka Assembly tonight
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah announced Thursday that Congress lawmakers will spend the night in the Legislative Assembly demanding the resignation of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa over his controversial remarks on the national flag. Read more
Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP still blaming Nehru for people's problems: Manmohan Singh
The BJP had been in power for more than seven years and was still blaming first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems of the people, former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in a scathing attack against the Modi-led government. Read more
I-T raids under way on ex-NSE head Chitra Ramkrishna
The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and group operating officer Anand Subramanian in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, official sources said. Read more
Will not leave party unless someone pushes me out: Manish Tewari
Congress leader Manish Tewari on February 16 said that he is not going to leave the party unless someone wants to push him out. Watch video here
