DH Evening Brief: Rijiju downplays letter to CJI on SC collegium; Nadda underlines importance of 9 state Assembly polls at BJP meet
updated: Jan 16 2023, 19:16 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Follow-up action': Kiren Rijiju on Centre's letter to CJI seeking representation in SC collegium
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government's demand for inclusion of its representatives and that of states in collegiums of the Supreme Court and high courts was the "precise follow-up action" suggested by the apex court while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act. Read more
Ensure party does not lose any of 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday underlined the importance of the nine state assembly polls to be held this year in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and asked the party's national executive to ensure it does not lose in any state. Read more
Luxury cruise flagged off by PM Modi gets stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to 'shallow water'
The Ganga Vilas Cruise on Monday got stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to 'shallow water' in the Ganga on the third day of its journey, according toANI. Read more
Congress promises Rs 2,000 per month to women-led households in Karnataka if elected
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday unveiled the Congress’s new “guarantee” of giving Rs 2,000 every month to all women-led households, in a major outreach aimed at almost half of Karnataka’s voters. Read more
Delhi L-G not headmaster to check our homework: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs marched to the Lieutenant Governor's office on Monday to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government. Read more
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea for declaring Joshimath subsidence a national disaster
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster. Read more
Hopes of finding survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil', says official
Nepali rescue workers scoured a debris-strewn ravine Monday for four missing bodies from the mangled wreckage of a plane that crashed with 72 people on board, with hopes of any survivors now "nil", according to authorities. Read more
Global recession likely in 2023; India may benefit from diversification of supply chains: WEF survey
A global recession is likely in 2023, but pressures on food, energy and inflation may be peaking, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Monday in its Chief Economists Outlook survey. Read more
Bommai ridicules Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Na Nayaki' event in Bengaluru
In the wake of the Congress' 'Na Nayaki' convention being attended by Priyanka Gandhi in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that women in Karnataka are not ready to make her 'Nayaki' (leader), and therefore, she is declaring herself as 'Na Nayaki'. Read more
Viacom 18 bags media rights for Women's IPL for Rs 951 crore
The BCCI on Monday announced that Viacom 18 has grabbed the media rights for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 951 crore for five years after pipping other bidders, including Disney Star and Sony, in the closed-bid auction. Read more
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold as mercury plunges to 1.4°C
Delhi continues to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. See photos here
