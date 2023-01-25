DH Evening Brief: 4 Jamia students detained over BBC documentary row; BCCI earns whopping Rs 4,669 cr for 5 Women IPL teams
DH Evening Brief: 4 Jamia students detained over BBC documentary row; BCCI earns whopping Rs 4,669 cr for 5 Women IPL teams
updated: Jan 25 2023, 18:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BBC documentary row: Four detained for creating ruckus outside Jamia University
The Delhi Police Wednesday said they have detained four students after the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) announcement plan to screen a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Read More...
BCCI earns Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for five Women IPL teams
The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore. Read More...
Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it 'malicious'
Well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research has alleged that Adani Group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", a charge the conglomerate described as malicious, unsubstantiated, one-sided, and having done with malafide intention to ruin its share-sale. Read More...
Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year
Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his ridiculously good run in the shortest format of the game. Surya had a stellar 2022, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark in the format. Read More
Why is Congress leadership wary of Shashi Tharoor?
When Congress leader Shashi Tharoor threw his hat into the party presidential ring late last year, he was all too aware that it was an election he could never win. Not without the backing of the Gandhis. It was still a calculated risk. Read More...
TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a crowd funding initiative, official sources said Wednesday. Read More...
Congress gave birth to 'corruption' in India: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress is the one that gave birth to "illegal things and corruption" in the country, as he hit out at the opposition party's police complaint against him and BJP leaders calling it "laughable and ignoble". Read More...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that several states in the country are being harassed by Centre-appointed governors and L-Gs, who have been doing it by obstructing the elected government's work, even as he wondered whether a "dark shadow" was being cast over democracy. Read More...
'Pathaan' movie review: SRK is back? Not really
The biggest problem withPathaanis that it fails to celebrate its star. In a 'masala' film, where the idea is to play to the gallery, it's important to have a razor-sharp focus on your hero. Read More...
BBC documentary row: Four detained for creating ruckus outside Jamia University
The Delhi Police Wednesday said they have detained four students after the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) announcement plan to screen a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Read More...
BCCI earns Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for five Women IPL teams
The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore. Read More...
Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it 'malicious'
Well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research has alleged that Adani Group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", a charge the conglomerate described as malicious, unsubstantiated, one-sided, and having done with malafide intention to ruin its share-sale. Read More...
Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year
Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his ridiculously good run in the shortest format of the game. Surya had a stellar 2022, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark in the format. Read More
Why is Congress leadership wary of Shashi Tharoor?
When Congress leader Shashi Tharoor threw his hat into the party presidential ring late last year, he was all too aware that it was an election he could never win. Not without the backing of the Gandhis. It was still a calculated risk. Read More...
TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a crowd funding initiative, official sources said Wednesday. Read More...
Congress gave birth to 'corruption' in India: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress is the one that gave birth to "illegal things and corruption" in the country, as he hit out at the opposition party's police complaint against him and BJP leaders calling it "laughable and ignoble". Read More...
Guvs, L-Gs obstructing governments' work: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that several states in the country are being harassed by Centre-appointed governors and L-Gs, who have been doing it by obstructing the elected government's work, even as he wondered whether a "dark shadow" was being cast over democracy. Read More...
'Pathaan' movie review: SRK is back? Not really
The biggest problem withPathaanis that it fails to celebrate its star. In a 'masala' film, where the idea is to play to the gallery, it's important to have a razor-sharp focus on your hero. Read More...