DH Evening Brief: July 16, 2021

Still looking for pigeons to communicate our orders: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its annoyance at the slow pace of communication of its orders related to the bail, delaying the citizens' fundamental rights of liberty. Read more
Reconsider Kawad Yatra: Supreme Court gives Uttar Pradesh time till Monday
The Supreme Court on Friday told the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on allowing the Kawad Yatra, or the court will pass its order on Monday, in view of the looming fear of the third wave of Covid-19. Read more
Paytm files draft papers for Rs 16,600-cr IPO with Sebi
Payment gateway Paytm’s parent company has filed its draft red herrings prospectus (DRHP) to file for an IPO. The aggregate offer size of the IPO is Rs 16,600 crore. Read more
Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Read more
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan in same group
Hosts India were placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan on Friday in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year. Read more
Punjab Congress crisis: Countdown to decision begins
With the beginning of the countdown to a final decision on the vexed Punjab Congress internal strife, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat a day after he and his bete noire Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held separate meetings with their supporters in Chandigarh. Read more
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, suburban train service hit due to waterlogging
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and the larger metropolitan region on Friday affecting the suburban road and rail traffic. Read more
Uttar Pradesh population issue: Myth and reality
The population of India in general and of Uttar Pradesh, in particular, has been on the rise for years. But realisation about it seems to have dawned quite suddenly on the state government led by saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath only as late as July 2021. Read more
Students who failed in Kerala SSLC exam get free biryani, hostel stay
As 4.19 lakh students who cleared the Kerala SSLC examinations are celebrating their success, the 2,236 students who failed to clear it are also receiving moral backing with some businessmen offering free hotel stay and biriyani. Read more
Covid-19 vaccine shortage: Which Indian jabs can plug the gap?
There is a shortage of Covishield and Covaxin in India. With no signs of foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna entering Indian market anytime soon, which are the potential indigenous vaccines, which can plug this gap? Watch the video to find out!
Zomato's India stock offering draws strong investor appetite
A Rs 9,375 crore stock offering by Indian food delivery startup Zomato, backed by China's Ant Group was almost eight times oversubscribed before the offer closed later on Friday, as investors placed bets on a fast-growing sector. Read more
In pics | 'Tamas' to 'Badhaai Ho': Revisiting Sureka Sikri’s best performances
Actor Surekha Sikri entertained audiences through her career with her stellar performances. From starting off with a short role in Kissa Kursi Ka to playing a key role in Badhaai Ho, a film that bagged her third national award – she had come a long way and showcased her talent. On Friday, as fans mourn her death, we take a look at some of her notable performances. See Pictures
