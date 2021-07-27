DH Evening Brief: July 27, 2021

Unity of Opposition parties will take shape on its own, says Mamata
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.Banerjee, who is in the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to give her state more coronavirus vaccines based on its population. Read more
BJP MLAs to meet at 7 pm to elect new Karnataka Chief Minister
The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm. The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers. Read more
Slowdown in rate of decline of average daily Covid cases a cause of concern: Centre
In the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Read more
India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19, second T20I postponed
The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19. Krunal, who tested positive on Monday, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited. Read more
Here's why the Assam-Mizoram border issue flared up again
The decades-long Assam-Mizoram border dispute took an ugly turnon Monday as a firing between police personnel of the two states sawsix Assam cops being killedand several more injured. The Assam government has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court with a plea for protection of the Inner Line Reserve Forest from encroachment and ensure status quo on the contested inter-state border with Mizoram, where five policemen died in firing on Monday.Read more
Akhilesh-Jayant to strive to consolidate 'Jat-Muslim' equations in west UP through 'Bhaichara Sammelans'
Signalling the emergence of a new electoral equation in the 'Jatland' in the western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary have decided to join hands to 'consolidate' their time tested success 'Jat-Muslim-Yadav' formula to take on the BJP. Read more
Harappan-era Gujarat city Dholavira inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
Dholavira, a Harappan-era metropolis, in Gujarat has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the organisation said on Tuesday. Read more
Made in India Sputnik V to be available during September-October: Dr Reddy's
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd expects the locally manufactured Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be available from September-October period, a senior official of the city-based drug maker said on Tuesday. Read more
In Pics | Words to live by: Remembering India's Missile-man APJ Kalam on his death anniversary
July 27, 2015 will remain a dark day for the country as on this very day, the great leader APJ Abdul Kalam passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong. On his sixth death anniversary, we take a look at some of his inspiring quotes... See Pictures
Chiplun bus depot manager sits atop submerged bus for nine hours to save Rs 9 lakh cash from floods
Amid the heavy rains in Maharashtra's Chiplun town last week, the manager of a state transport bus depot showed immense courage as he sat atop a submerged bus for about nine hours to prevent Rs 9 lakh cash collected as daily revenue from getting destroyed in the floodwaters. This act of depot manager Ranjeet Raje-Shirke is being widely praised by his colleagues and other people. Read more
BJP takes cow-belt to Assam
The news that the consumption, sale and transport of beef will now be prohibited in Assam immediately brought three things to mind. First, whatever happened to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s policy of leaving the North East out of its obsession with banning beef? Read more
'The Hundred' explained: What's different about this latest innovation in cricket?
Cricket has evolved over the years into different forms, and its newest form is 'The Hundred'. This is the shortest version of cricket has had people wondering what it is about. The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 100-ball cricket competition has been the talk of the town since it was officially announced in 2019. Read more
