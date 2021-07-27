Unity of Oppn parties to take shape on its own: Mamata

Unity of Opposition parties will take shape on its own, says Mamata

Asked whether she will lead the Opposition parties, Banerjee said the country will lead the Opposition unity

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 17:46 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to give her state more coronavirus vaccines based on its population.

Also read — Mamata, Modi's 'courtesy' meet amid anti-BJP front call

Responding to a question on opposition unity against the ruling NDA, she said it will take shape on its own.

Asked whether she will lead the Opposition parties, Banerjee said the country will lead the Opposition unity.

She said the prime minister should convene an all-party meet on the Pegasus snooping row and decide on a Supreme Court-led probe.

Banerjee would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday which she described as "chai pe charcha". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
Pegasus
Sonia Gandhi
Indian Politics
TMC
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 