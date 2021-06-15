DH Evening Brief: June 15, 2021

RIP Sanchari Vijay: A National Award-winning actor who left an impact on Sandalwood
Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on Tuesday, a day after being admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru following a road accident. He was 38. Read more
CM B S Yediyurappa hints at further relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated that there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21, when the current Covid-19 guidelines come to an end. Read more
Chirag Paswan removed as LJP party chief
Chirag Paswan has been removed as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief. Lok Sabha Secretariate has named Pashupati Kumar Paras as the Leader of LJP in place of Chirag Paswan. Read more
Centre confirms first death following Covid-19 vaccination
A government panel studying Covid-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination. Read more
Enhanced Delta+ Covid-19 variant seen in Karnataka, five other states
A dangerous new Covid-19 variant that is potentially resistant to certain drugs has been found in Karnataka and other states with experts stressing the need for close monitoring of the situation. Read more
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant: Lancet study
The Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK, but Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide good protection against the strain, says a study published in The Lancet journal. Read more
India’s jobless rate slides in the first sign of economic recovery
India’s unemployment rate dropped sharply last week, in the first sign that Asia’s third-largest economy may be turning a corner after the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Read more
Explained | Why is India losing sleep over record-high vegetable oil prices?
India, the world's top importer of vegetable oil, will have to spend billions of extra dollars this year to buy more costly cooking oil from overseas and is mulling cutting taxes on those imports to soften the blow to the economy, industry officials have said. Read more
Barred or not? Adani investors fret over three Mauritius funds
Confusion over three Mauritius-based funds that whipsawed shares of companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani this week has underscored a deeper risk for investors in such stocks owned by opaque entities. Read more
All Haj 2021 applications cancelled in wake of Covid-19: Haj Committee of India
The Haj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all the applications for the pilgrimage this year stand cancelled as Saudi Arabia has stated that only a limited number of people residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Haj due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Explained | What is monoclonal antibody therapy?
The hunt for a reliable Covid-19 treatment is still on a year and half after the virus broke out and claimed millions of lives. Though global efforts have turned towards vaccinating their populations, most are still far from reaching a critical number of inoculations and stamping out the disease completely. Read more
20 years of 'Gadar': Anil Sharma walks down the memory lane on his Partition-drama
Filmmaker Anil Sharma says his Partition-set drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which completes 20 years on Tuesday, owes its origins to a subplot of a film on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, which never got made. Read more
